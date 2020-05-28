Harrisburg -- Considering the coronavirus shutdown of state liquor stores to be the last straw, State Representative Tim O'Neal (R - Washington) has introduced new legislation to end government control over wine and spirit sales in Pennsylvania. House Bill 2547 would close all state stores and privatize both the wholesale and retail liquor systems.

“When Governor Tom Wolf shutdown the liquor stores, he almost returned Pennsylvania to Prohibition and showed us why government should never be in control of alcohol sales,” O’Neal said. “Grocery stores and restaurants quickly and efficiently found ways to adapt to the pandemic while the PLCB, at Wolf’s direction, caused mass mayhem and turned Pennsylvanians into modern-day bootleggers.”

A similar bill, House Bill 466 of 2015, was approved by the House and Senate but was vetoed by the Governor.

“Act 39 of 2016 proved private industry can responsibly sell wine,” O’Neal added. “I have no doubt liquor sales can be done in the same effective and efficient manner.”

Regarding the March 17 shutdown of liquor sales, O'Neal said, “All that business activity and revenue could have happened in Pennsylvania but was pushed over the borders."

O'Neal added that the coronavirus response was not the only reason he decided to call for total privatization.

“The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board drives up costs while at the same time decreasing selection and convenience,” O’Neal claimed. “But even more concerning is that the current system forces Pennsylvanians, small businesses and local family restaurants into doing business with a government-run monopoly that’s rife with political favoritism.”

Past polling shows that two-thirds of Pennsylvania voters support privatizing the state’s liquor system, and Pennsylvania is one of only two states in the U.S. where the government completely controls wholesale and retail sales of wine and spirits.

“The state-controlled liquor monopoly was set up in 1939 to make it as inconvenient as possible to purchase wine and spirits in Pennsylvania, and it’s clear that is still its mission today,” O’Neal said. “The time has come to revisit ending this antiquated government system once and for all.”