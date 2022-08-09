Williamsport, Pa. — During a ceremony held August 5 in courtroom 1 of the Lycoming County Courthouse, William Carlucci was entered into the office of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Lycoming County.

"Judge Carlucci was appointed to serve until January 1, 2024, when the seat will be filled by election. If Judge Carlucci wants to continue to serve as a common pleas judge, he must run for election," said Adrianne Stahl, District Court administrator.

Judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. According to pacourts.us, justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters.

Judges Nancy Butts, Eric Linhardt, and Ryan Tira and Senior Judge Kenneth Brown presided over the ceremony. According to a press release from the Lycoming Law Association, "the gallery was filled with friends, family and well-wishers."

"The Courts are very pleased about Judge Carlucci’s appointment," said Stahl. "With his extensive experience and strong work ethic, he will be an asset to the Courts and the citizens of Lycoming County. It is anticipated that he will initially preside over civil and family law matters."

Senior Judge Brown, a mentor and former employer of Judge Carlucci, gave the oath. He was "robed" by his children.

Judge Carlucci thanked those who brought him to this point in his career, according to the Lycoming Law Association.

"He expressed particular gratitude to Judge Brown, who as district attorney hired Carlucci as an assistant and gave him opportunities to try cases, and to create new law under the wiretapping statute. He thanked his staff, one of whom reminded him of the magnitude of his new responsibilities by pointing out that, 'with the swipe of your pen, you will change people's lives,'" according to the release.

Filling empty bench seats

Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas has reached out to Senior Judges, including Judge Kenneth Brown and Judge Dudley Anderson, to help fill the void left by two judges since 2021.

There is one seat still vacant for the Court of Common Pleas, according to Stahl.

Judge Marc Lovecchio left the bench at the end of 2021 after nine years, followed by Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy who left on January 20, 2022.

Related reading:

Carlucci has been assured that he will be very busy with cases, starting next week.

Candidates for judicial vacancies are announced by the Governor's Office, who are then confirmed by the Senate.

According to Nick Troutman, chief of staff for Senator Gene Yaw (R-23), "this was a position that required confirmation by the full state Senate and Judge William Carlucci was the only person who reached out to the Senate for consideration. Senator Yaw endorsed Judge Carlucci for the vacancy."

Troutman added, "No other applicant contacted the Senator's office for endorsement." Yaw's office is not informed by the Governor's Office of other candidates under consideration for the position.

NorthcentralPa.com reached out to the Governor's office for a full list of candidates under consideration for the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas. We will update the story with more information when it becomes available.

About Judge William Carlucci -- bio from Lycoming County Courts

Carlucci was formerly a member of the Williamsport law firm of Elion, Grieco, Carlucci & Shipman, P.C., practicing for more than thirty years in commercial and real estate litigation, contract negotiation and drafting, and commercial collections.

Between 1981 and 1984, Judge Carlucci served Lycoming County as an Assistant District Attorney. He is a 1976 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Lycoming College, and a 1979 graduate of the Temple University School of Law. In 2006, Lycoming College honored him as its Alum of the Year.

Judge Carlucci has served as Past President of the Kiwanis Club of Loyalsock Township, Kiwanis Lt. Governor, Life Member and Past President of Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, a former member of the Loyalsock Township Planning Commission, a former member of the Ski Sawmill Ski Patrol, and a former member of the Loyalsock Township Board of School Directors. He has been continuously certified as an Emergency Medical Technician for over forty years. He is a parishioner of Saint Ann Church, where he has been a Lector for over forty years.

As a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America, Carlucci, a 'Silver Beaver' award winner, has put in more than forty years of service as an adult volunteer, and thirty years on the Executive Board of the Susquehanna Council, BSA. He twice served a two-year term as President of the Susquehanna Council.

Between 1983 and 1999, he served as an adult advisor to five separate backpacking contingents to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. Beginning in 2003, Judge Carlucci served for ten years as a member of the Advisory Committee of the Boy Scouts of America National High Adventure Sea Base in Islamorada, Florida. He is a recipient of the Order of the Arrow Founder’s Award, presented to a member “who personifies the spirit of selfless service.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.