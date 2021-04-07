Palisades Park, New Jersey – Ummzy LLC has announced a voluntary recall of all lots of Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night capsules after the FDA found undeclared tadalafil, sildenafil, and vardenafil in the products.

The undeclared ingredients are phosphodiesterase (PD-5) inhibitors are normally found in products for erectile dysfunction, but the recalled products have not been approved by the FDA for safety and efficacy.

Customers with underlying medical issues who take Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night capsules containing tadalafil, sildenafil, and/or vardenafil may have serious side effects. PDE-6 inhibitors can interact with prescription drugs such as nitroglycerin and lower blood pressure to life-threatening levels. Those with diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease often take nitrates.

At this time, there have been no reported illnesses or deaths linked to the use of these Ummzy LLC products. The items are marketed as dietary supplements for sexual enhancement and are packaged in blister foil sheets in boxes containing 10 capsules.

Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night were distributed nationwide through internet sales and fulfilled by Amazon. The FDA has been warning against the use of certain drug products found on Amazon, eBay, and other etailers due to hidden and potentially dangerous additives since December, 2020. The FDA has also advised online marketplaces to take responsibility for the sales of potentially dangerous drugs.

Ummzy LLC is notifying customers of the recall by email and has posted a warning on its website. Customers who are in possession of Thumbs up 7 Red 70K, Shogun-X 15000mg, and Krazy Night should stop using and destroy them. Those who experience adverse side effects should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions about this recall may be addressed to Ummzy LLC by phone at (201) 416-9325 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email ysknabe75@gmail.com.