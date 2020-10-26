Laurelton, Pa. – Physical distancing in small quarters inspired a creative use of outdoor space for West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.

With the help of a grant from the Degenstein Foundation, the library purchased a 14 x 20 screened-in gazebo to increase outdoor programming.

The gazebo will be used for Discover Storytime, Mah-Jongg, Cooking with Friends and other library programs.

"The gazebo gives the library another space for patrons to gather and enjoy various programs while maintaining a safe distance,” said Wendy Rote, Library Director. “Our library has become a community space for people with similar interests to connect and we want that to continue.”

The cedar-stained gazebo is located on the opposite side of the library next to the current meeting room and features a light for evening programming and ceiling fan to cool participants in the warmer summer weather.