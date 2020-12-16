Northern Tier, Pa. – First responders are getting a boost in their wireless communications with the addition of new, purpose-built FirstNet cell sites. The new infrastructure is part of a FirstNet expansion taking place across Pennsylvania, expanding coverage, capacity, and capabilities for public safety uses.

New FirstNet cell sites have launched in these locations:

Potter County: A site serving the Route 6 corridor between Coudersport and Telescope, the Pennsylvania State Troop F barracks, the Potter County Family Campground, and parts of Denton Hill State Park.

Tioga County: A site in Elkland serves the borough, the Route 49 corridor along the north side of the county, and the Route 85 corridor through Woods Corner in Steuben County, N.Y.

Cameron County: A site in Driftwood serves the Route 120 and 555 corridors along the Bennet Branch Sinnemahoning Creek and the western parts of the Johnson Run Natural Area.

Clearfield County: A site in Karthaus adds coverage and capacity around Quehanna Boot Camp and along the Quehanna Highway.

McKean County: A site in Prentisvale serves Route 346 between Duke Center and Eldred and Route 246 (Looker Mountain Trail), and Moody Hollow Road.

Other FirstNet sites were introduced earlier this year in Bedford, Huntingdon, Lycoming, and Sullivan Counties.

“For years, we’ve been advocating for better mobile broadband coverage in this region so we can better protect our residents and visitors. FirstNet and AT&T listened and are delivering this much-needed coverage. This is great news for public safety and for anyone who lives in, works in or visits Tioga County and the northern Tier,” said Chief Scott Henry, chief of police at Mansfield University and director of Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute (MUPSTI). MUPSTI is a regional training center providing initial and continuing professional education for criminal justice practitioners, first responders, public safety professionals and the public.

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. The network is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government.

“Pennsylvania’s first responders deserve fast, reliable and dedicated coverage across the state to help them effectively and efficiently address incidents. And with FirstNet, that’s exactly what they’re getting,” said David Kerr, president, AT&T Pennsylvania. “We couldn’t be more pleased to support the public safety mission and bring the state’s first responders – and residents – greater access to the connectivity they need. Working with public safety we’ve made FirstNet nimble, adaptable and ready to scale for even the most severe situations.”

“FirstNet is a dedicated broadband platform for public safety, by public safety,” said FirstNet Authority CEO Edward Parkinson. “We worked hand-in-hand with Pennsylvania’s public safety community to understand their needs for the network. And these network enhancements are a prime example of how that input and feedback is becoming reality. We look forward to supporting Pennsylvania’s first responders’ use of FirstNet to help them save lives and protect communities.”

In addition to enhancing public safety communications, the infrastructure will also help improve the overall coverage for AT&T wireless customers in the area. The sites use a Band 14 spectrum as well as the AT&T commercial spectrum; Band 14 is a spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet, but the public can also benefit from it when additional capacity is available.

AT&T also activated regular mobile broadband sites across the Northern Tier, including three sites in McKean County and two sites in Tioga County.