New funding will soon expand the number of electric vehicle stations across Pennsylvania. The state has invested in fifty-four projects across 35 counties, including several in the north central Pa. region.

As part of a larger federal investment in electric vehicles, PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years.

Four federally compliant charging ports will be funded at each charging location out of 216 total funded charging ports. Twenty-two of the projects are in or within half a mile of state or federally designated disadvantaged communities.

Planned area charging stations:

Centre County

​TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Milesburg (I-80, Exit 158)

Clinton County

​Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $812,990 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in Mill Hall (I-80, Exit 173)

​Northumberland County

​American Truck Plazas, LLC: $965,997 for a charging station at the Exxon in Milton (I-80, Exit 215)

View the full award list, by county, on the department’s NEVI web page.

Some projects may begin as early as late 2023.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.