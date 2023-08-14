New funding will soon expand the number of electric vehicle stations across Pennsylvania. The state has invested in fifty-four projects across 35 counties, including several in the north central Pa. region.
As part of a larger federal investment in electric vehicles, PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over five years.
Four federally compliant charging ports will be funded at each charging location out of 216 total funded charging ports. Twenty-two of the projects are in or within half a mile of state or federally designated disadvantaged communities.
Planned area charging stations:
Centre County
- TA Operating LLC: $1.1 million for a charging station at the TravelCenters of America in Milesburg (I-80, Exit 158)
Clinton County
- Pilot Travel Centers LLC: $812,990 for a charging station at the Flying J Travel Center in Mill Hall (I-80, Exit 173)
Northumberland County
- American Truck Plazas, LLC: $965,997 for a charging station at the Exxon in Milton (I-80, Exit 215)
View the full award list, by county, on the department’s NEVI web page.
Some projects may begin as early as late 2023.