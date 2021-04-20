Williamsport, Pa. -- On April 16, Williamsport Bureau of Police responded to a call at 2500 Federal Ave. involving a man police identified as Shaheed T. Gindraw.

Gindraw, who was known to have firearms, had allegedly threatened a pregnant woman and held a 5-year-old hostage inside the home, prompting the Lycoming County Hostage Negotiation Team to assist at the scene.

On Monday, April 19, the initial charges of Simple Assault (Domestic Violence) and Disorderly Conduct were approved by the District Attorney’s office. Gindraw was video arraigned before MDJ Lepley, who set bail in the amount of $10,000.00.

Those charges brought against Gindraw were withdrawn and new charges were filed Monday.

Gindraw was transported from the Lycoming County Prison and arragined before Magesterial District Judge Christian Frey on new charges of Terroristic Threats - With Intent to Terrorize Another, Terroristic Threats - Causing Evacuation of a Building, Terroristic Threats - Causing Serious Public Inconvenience, Endangering the Welfare of Children, Simple Assault, and Disorderly Conduct.

Charges were re-filed by the Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Unit.

Gindraw was remanded back to the Lycoming County Prison on $175,000 secured bail.