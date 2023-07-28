Williamsport, Pa. — Charges were filed against a husband and wife accused of locking children inside feces-covered rooms, according to affidavits filed this week.

George and Crystal Zamorski both of Williamsport were charged with endangering the welfare of children, false imprisonment, and recklessly endangering another person Thursday at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Those charges stem from an investigation that started in August of last year, according to the complaint.

Police discovered a two-year-old and eight-year-old locked inside rooms during two separate trips with Children and Youth to the home in August of last year.

In one instance Crystal Zamorski showed police piece of wood used to prevent the children from leaving the room, according to Williamsport Police Agent Christopher Salisbury. Investigators also discovered tables with bricks placed on top that would be used to barricade the doors, he added.

Crystal Zamorski was charged with three counts each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person in July of this year. Police discovered a one-, two-, and eight-year-old locked in rooms at the same apartment on Hepburn Street. The two-year-old turned three this week.

Crystal Zamorski is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $85,000 monetary bail. She was charged on July 12 when police discovered three children living in filth at the same apartment.

No bail is listed for George Zamorksi, who pled guilty to criminal solicitation earlier in the year. He was sentenced to time served and probation for five years.

