Bellefonte, Pa. — The Interstate 80/local interchange project in Centre County is now open for travelers. The interchange was created as part of a safety improvement initiative.

The interchange costed a total of $52 million to build and is the first part of a three-phase roadway project in Centre County. The next stages are to make a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and to improve Jacksonville Road (Route 26).

The project received an initial $35 million in funding from the U.S. government in July of 2018 through an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant.

“Reaching completion on this new interchange is both satisfying and exciting,” said Deputy Secretary for Transportation Planning Larry Shifflet. “From the initial $35 million under the INFRA grant to today’s opening—it’s literally been a long road.”

According to PennDOT, completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy, improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region, and enhance safety for roadway users.

“Opening the new interchange is an important milestone,” said PennDOT District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “Access to I-80 becomes easier for local residents and leads us to the next two phases of this major safety improvement. We celebrate today with everyone who is invested in transportation safety.”

Information on the local interchange, as well as a “look-ahead” to the next two projects can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.