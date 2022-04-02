Appalachia — As the acid mine drainage (AMD) crisis continues to threaten waterways across the country, new legislation to improve waterways has received bipartisan endorsement.

The Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act would guarantee that major new investments in abandoned mine land clean up can be directed toward the AMD crisis.

The bill was introduced by Rep. Matt Cartwright (PA) and Rep. McKinley’s (WV) in the House and Sen. Bob Casey (PA) and Sen. Mike Braun’s (IN) in the Senate.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was signed into law in November 2021, securing $11.3 billion over 15 years for coal communities via the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) program.

However, a limitation on this funding does not allow these investments to be placed in set-aside accounts for the long-term treatment of AMD. These new bills are a change; they ensure states can use these investments for the perpetual treatment that acid mine drainage requires.

“These funds are necessary to help States and community groups ensure that the appropriate costs are considered during the planning, design, construction and long-term operation, maintenance, and repairs that will need to be made to acid mine drainage treatment systems,” said Bobby Hughes, Executive Director of the Eastern PA Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation. “A major number of acid mine drainage discharges in Pennsylvania are still in need of water treatment.”

“These bills represent major progress toward solving West Virginia’s acid mine drainage crisis that will help clean up polluted water, beautify our waterways, and strengthen local economies, all without costing taxpayers an additional penny,” said Amanda Pitzer, Executive Director of Friends of the Cheat (WV).

In many communities that relied on the coal industry, coal mines that have been shuttered for decades are still polluting streams, rivers, creeks and lakes, turning them red or orange due to a chemical reaction that creates acid mine drainage. It contributes to making the places millions of people call home less healthy, less safe, and less inviting for residents and businesses.

Chelsea Barnes, Legislative Director of Appalachian Voices, said, “this simple fix would not cost taxpayers any additional money and would breathe life into communities hit hard by the decline of coal. Congress should get on board and support this common-sense solution to a decades-long crisis as soon as possible.”

Acid mine drainage never goes away and requires ongoing water treatment. That’s why the current AML program allows states to set aside 30% of AML funding each year into accounts that accrue interest and can cover these perpetual costs. But when the infrastructure bill and its sizable AML investments were passed last year, it did not include a similar provision. The STREAM Act ensures the new infusion of funding can be used for long-term AMD treatment.

“The infrastructure bill made a historic investment in abandoned mine land clean up, but the bill introduced today brings that investment even further into line with the existing AML program to ensure that the benefits of clean-up are secure in the long-term,” said Rebecca Shelton, Director of Policy & Organizing of Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center.

34 community organizations have endorsed the bills.



