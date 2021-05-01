Harrisburg, Pa. – Democratic House representatives on Friday introduced a bill to permit remote borough council meetings even after the COVID-19 emergency ends.

The bill removes language from Title 8 requiring council members to be physically present prior to the use of a telecommunication device. The Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs supports the measure.

"In this present day and age, and after all that we have experienced during the past year, I believe it is time to make it easier for borough council members to continue to conduct official business remotely, with proper public notice and access, should they need to," Rep. Perry S. Warren wrote in the bill's memo.

Title 35 (Health & Safety) was changed last April to allow municipalities to remotely meet during disaster emergencies but boroughs must resume in-person meetings once the current emergency ends.

Warren's bill would amend Title 8, the Borough Code, so that remote participation always would be sufficient to constitute a quorum. The measure permits council members and the public to meet via telecommunication devices that allow for audio communication at a minimum.

State Representatives Carol Hill-Evans (D-York), Mark Rozzi (D-Berks), Greg Vitali (D-Delaware), Nancy Guenst (D-Montgomery), Benjamin Sanchez (D-Montgomery), Joe Webster (D-Montgomery), Ed Neilson (D-Philadelphia) and Joseph Ciresi (D-Montgomery) co-sponsored the bill.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Local Government.