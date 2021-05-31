Mansfield, Pa. - A new bill would designate a bridge in Mansfield as the Area Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The bridge is located on Pennsylvania Route 6 in Tioga County, and runs over the Tioga River.

"This important proposal would pay tribute to all the brave men and women from Tioga County who have served and are currently serving our country," said State Rep. Clint Owlett, the bills main sponsor.

H. B. 155 is co-sponsored by Reps. Tina Pickett, Martin Causer, Jim Cox, Craig Staats, Tim Hennessey, Frank Ryan, Rob Kauffman, Stephen Kinsey, Frank Burns, Carol Hill-Evans, Mark Longietti, David Millard, Barry Jozwiak, Scott Conklin, Ed Neilson, Jennifer O'Mara, Jim Struzzi, Chris Sainato, and Jeff Wheeland.