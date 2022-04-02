Harrisburg, Pa. — New legislation is impacting the state of Pennsylvania resources and efforts to limit carbon dioxide emissions.

The Energy Sustainability Act, House Bill 637, has passed through the House of Representatives.

The bill is designed to limit the authority of the Pa. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to limit carbon dioxide emissions. This would restrict Pennsylvania’s entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

RGGI is a market-based cooperative between states to limit greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. There are currently 11 states under the agreement, with Pennsylvania attempting to join as the twelfth member.

According to the National Resources Defense Council, the purposes of the bill is to "to strip the state Department of Environmental Protection of its current legal authority to regulate climate-warming carbon dioxide, with the immediate goal of blocking the DEP from finalizing its proposed regulation to limit carbon pollution from the power sector and enable Pennsylvania to participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative."

PA Senate Republicans dispute that, tweeting "Impartial analysis from@Ind_Fisc_Office projects #RGGI will cost Pennsylvania $781 million annually & found that non-RGGI states reduced emissions almost as much as those in RGGI."

Pennsylvania is the third-largest electricity generation producer in the country and the largest exporter of electricity.

The bill passed through the house with a vote of 126 to 72. Ten Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with their Republican colleagues for the bill.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.



