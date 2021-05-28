Harrisburg, Pa. - A new bill in the state legislature would provide funding and bring greater attention to the distilling industry in Pennsylvania.

"Since 2012, Pennsylvania has increased from having only four limited distilleries to over one hundred. While this level of growth is exciting, distillers are still faced with unique challenges not seen in the production of wine and beer," said State Rep. Daniel J. Deasy, who is the bills main sponsor.

The bill would create the Pennsylvania Distilled Spirits Industry Promotion Board and would be compromised of appointees designated by the governor.

It would also award a $1 million in grants for use of promotion, marketing, and research based projects which will benefit the industry.

"In recent years Pennsylvania has created marketing and research promotion boards for both wine and brewed beverages. Our limited distilleries deserve the same level of support and opportunities that other industries are provided," Deasy continued.

H. B. 474 is co-sponsored by Reps. Mark Longietti, Ed Neilson, Steven Malagari, Peter Schweyer, Nick Pisciottano, and David Delloso.