Harrisburg, Pa. — Tax filing season has begun, and so has tax scam season. Pennsylvanians are advised to be vigilant as scammers try to collect money and personal information from well-intentioned taxpayers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has received numerous reports about phony letters with "Final Demands for Payment." These letters threaten wage garnishment and property or asset seizure unless the recipient calls a certain phone number.

“We want Pennsylvanians to remember four simple words — don’t take the bait. Take a moment to think over the situation and make sure that you’re taking the proper steps to ensure that any notice you receive in the mail is legitimate,” said Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne. “We have received many reports on this scam that involves fraudulent notices. This is a common time of the year for scam artists to impersonate a government agency to victimize hard-working Pennsylvanians.”

Fake letters versus real letters

Scam notices are sent through the mail from scammers that use names that resemble legitimate collection or state taxing agencies. These letters will contain some of the following suspicious details.

Letters come from “Tax Assessment Procedures Domestic Judgment Registry.” This registry does not actually exist.

Scam letters typically do not include a return address. All notices from the Department of Revenue will include an official Department address as the return address.

The letter's recipient is said to owe the "State of Pennsylvania" taxes, not the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or Department of Revenue.

Phony letters follow a generic template, never including specific information about the taxpayer's account. Legitimate letters from the Department of Revenue will include specific information like account numbers and liability owed. Real letters from the Department of Revenue also include detailed contact options, with multiple options for contacting the Department.

Scam letters use public records like tax liens, which anyone can access. Real letters from the Department of Revenue include detailed account information and liabilities owed.

Avoiding the scam

Look for imposters. Scammers pose as government entities and official businesses. If you are contacted through the mail, phone, or email, do not provide any information or money. If you are unsure whether or not a communication is legitimate, contact the agency or business using a known legitimate method, such as a phone number on an official website, and ask.

Examine the notice. Scams typically use vague language, casting a wide net to lure as many victims as possible. Check the notice for identifying information that can be verified. Look for obvious factual errors and inconsistencies. If the notice is unexpected and demands immediate action, it is likely meant to scare you. As with the previous tip, contacting the relevant agency or business through a known legitimate channel can help determine what is real.

Research information online. Names, addresses, or phone numbers on possibly fraudulent letters can be searched online. Sometimes specific information can confirm that a notice is a scam.

What to do if you are concerned about a notice

Visit the Department of Revenue page for verified contact information. Department representatives are there to help. Don't be afraid to ask about things if you are uncertain.

What to do if you get scammed

If you believe you are a victim of tax fraud or tax-related identity theft, contact the Bureau of Fraud Detection & Analysis by emailing Ra-rvpadorfraud@pa.gov or calling (717) 772-9297. The bureau’s phone line is open from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. There is also a resource webpage for identity theft assistance.

