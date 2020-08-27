South Williamsport, Pa. -- Hutchinson Companies, LLC, a privately-held company headquartered in Williamsport specializing in commercial, retail, apartment, and industrial real estate development, has announced plans to build a $5 million apartment complex at 195 Phillips Park Drive, South Williamsport, overlooking the Susquehanna River. The planned complex will be the first of its kind built on the West Branch of the Susquehanna.

“With the scenic view of the river and downtown Williamsport, there really is nothing quite like it around here,” said Hutchinson Companies, LLC Senior Vice President Gabe Hutchinson.

The 30,000 square foot complex has been named Riverfront South. It will be comprised of 30 units that will be approximately 1,100 square feet, and will join two other Riverfront South properties to make a total of 62 riverfront units. Residents will have a river view and direct access to Timber Trail and the Susquehanna River Walk.

“We are excited to bring modern, riverfront living to the area,” said Hutchinson.

Demolition began in mid-July of the site that once held the largest factory on the east coast. The Luppert Furniture factory was erected on the site in 1865. The factory had three buildings with a total of 120,000 square feet. The site was purchased by Hutchinson Companies in 1979.

Prior to demolition, five tenants were housed in the building. Three of those were relocated to Hutchinson Companies’ properties. In addition, the Lycoming Animal Protection Society (LAPS) moved to a Williamsport location.

“We made a donation to LAPS to help with moving expenses,” Hutchinson explained.

Construction on the new apartments at Riverfront South is expected to commence this fall with a target date for completion in summer, 2021.

“We are hoping to meet that date but we are aware that the pandemic may interrupt construction,” said Hutchinson.