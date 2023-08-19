Scientists have found an “alien-like” sea creature species.

The Antarctic strawberry feather star, named after its 20 feathery and bumpy arms, was found somewhere between 215 feet to about 3,840 feet below the ocean’s surface, Insider reported.

Researchers Greg Rouse, Emily McLaughlin and Nerid Wilson, published their findings in Invertebrate Systematics last month.

The creature has a tiny nub at the apex of all those arms that resembles the size and shape of a strawberry.

The cirri, the smaller tentacle-like strings protruding from the base, have tiny claws at the end that are used to hold onto the bottom of the seafloor, reported Insider.

The scientific name of the newly discovered species is Promachocrinus fragarius. It falls under the class of Crinoidea, which includes starfish, sea urchins, sand dollars, and sea cucumbers, and is a type of feather star — hence the name "Antarctic feather star." Fragarius derives from the Latin word "fragum," meaning strawberry, Insider reported.

Scientists believe that more than 90 percent of the ocean’s species are still undiscovered, with some estimating that there are anywhere between a few hundred thousand and a few million yet to be discovered, according to National Geographic.

More than 80 percent of the ocean has never been explored, mapped, or even seen by humans.

World Register of Marine Species, a database of all recognized ocean species, found that, for the last century or so, about 600 to 1,000 new ocean species have been discovered by scientists every year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.