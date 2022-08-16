Berwick, Pa. — A shopper used price tags from the shelf to trick a self-checkout machine into thinking it was a coupon, police say.

The scheme, which they accuse 67-year-old Mark R. Blauer of doing over a two-month period, resulted in a $345 loss to the grocery store, according to charges.

A Weis Market loss prevention officer called police on July 7 to report the alleged thefts. Video surveillance showed Blauer coming into the store on N. Chestnut Street and pulling price tags off the shelf while he shopped.

Blauer then took the items to the self-checkout and scanned coupons for those same items, said Berwick Officer Joshua Lowery. Once the coupon was scanned, he would drop the shelf price tag into the coupon slot, which the machine would mistakenly accept as a coupon, Lowery said.

That gave Blauer unlimited use of the coupon, he noted.

Surveillance video, screenshots, receipts, and the price tags collected in the coupon slot showed Blauer had allegedly been scamming the store since May.

Blauer, Nescopeck was charged with under-ring retail theft. A preliminary hearing will be held Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman.

Docket sheet

