Williamsport, Pa. — Frustrated neighbors looked on as a woman yelled and threw planters, trash, and various other household products into the street. Police said it was behavior that warranted two separate calls to authorities.

Witnesses claimed Dayna Rae Comitz, 41, of Williamsport was disturbing the otherwise peaceful neighborhood near the 1400 block of Watson Street from the early morning hours until nearly noon on July 27. Two groups of neighbors watched as Comitz threw pots filled with soil, sidewalk chalk, and trash throughout her front yard and onto the sidewalk, according to an affidavit.

When the police arrived, Comitz allegedly barricaded herself inside the home. "After being in the attic and the basement and with several orders that she was under arrest," police wrote, "the defendant came outside and was taken into custody."

Several neighbors claimed to be alarmed and annoyed with Comitz’s behavior, Officer Tom Bortz wrote.

Comitz is charged with third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct and scatter rubbish upon land. She was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is scheduled for next week.

Docket sheet

