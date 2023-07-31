Towanda, Pa. — Three children allegedly found locked in a bedroom covered in feces and crawling with bugs had lived in those conditions for years, despite desperate neighbors calling authorities in two counties.

David Parker and his wife, Mary, called Children and Youth Services in Bradford County multiple times on their neighbors, George and Crystal Zamorski, beginning in 2020, they said.

Crystal Zamorski and a roommate, Destiney Kellar, were arrested earlier this month after neighbors at their Williamsport apartment called police. The children, ages 9, 2, and 1, had been locked inside a feces-covered bedroom while the two mothers left the building to visit Zamorski’s husband in prison. The entire apartment was covered in mold, bugs, and feces, prompting CYS agents to remove the children, police said.

Related reading: 'Children would be safer if not in her custody': Mother to police

Although Parker “cried tears of joy” when he heard the news, it was three years too late, he said. He notified that same agency in 2021 about the children’s living conditions, as well as called Children and Youth in Bradford County numerous times, Parker said.

“If only they would have done their job,” Parker lamented. “I just don’t understand. They should have been removed years ago.”

Debra Sharp, Bradford County Children and Youth director, declined to comment on complaints, citing confidentiality rules. Lycoming County Children and Youth also refused comment.

“You need to investigate this”

Parker says the Zamorskis moved into a house next door to them on Fourth Street in Towanda around 2019. By 2020, Parker said he made the first of many phone calls to the Bradford County child welfare agency. He’d gone upstairs in his own house and heard a child screaming and crying in a room upstairs at the Zamorski house. The windows were so filthy Parker couldn’t see inside, but he could hear the child banging repeatedly on a door and realized the boy was locked inside and trying to get out.

He called CYS and reported the incident, he said. He also described to them what he knew of the home’s condition, which included garbage overflowing on the porch, masses of cockroaches running up the side of the house, and parents that “raised hell” and partied until the wee hours of the morning.

“I said, ‘You need to investigate this. The neighbors are locking the kids in a bedroom and all you hear is screaming and crying,’” Parker recalled telling a CYS employee.

The children were rarely outside. The couple got a glimpse of the little ones on the porch just three times in two years. But on one of those occasions, Parker saw George Zamorski slap the couple’s 9-year-old, non-verbal autistic boy. That prompted a second call to the agency.

The cockroaches spread from the Zamorski property and into the neighboring homes and yards, which forced the Parkers to move much of their furniture into storage to prevent it from being ruined. They threw their grill into the Zamorski’s yard after lifting the lid one night to find the inside covered in cockroaches, Parker said.

“I have never in my life seen people so nasty and filthy,” Parker said. "It was a nightmare."

And still, the children remained locked inside the filthy house, month after month, Parker said.

He got so desperate for someone to step in on the children’s behalf, he contacted George Zamorski’s parole officer, who was assigned to supervise Zamorski after he was arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl.

Related reading: Williamsport man charged after allegedly attempting to meet 15-year-old

“I begged the parole officer to take a tour of that house,” Parker said. “I knew that place had to be a mess.”

Parker did see two women come to the house one day carrying a folder, and he assumed they were CYS workers, but the Zamorskis didn’t answer the door.

“They didn’t go in and inspect it,” he said. “Don’t just walk up to the door and make that your stopping point.”

When the Zamorskis moved out in the spring of 2021, Parker learned the home’s conditions were more horrifying than he could have imagined. Feces had been smeared all over the walls and windows of the children’s bedroom, and dirty diapers, old food, and filthy clothes surrounded a bare mattress on the floor.

It appeared the parents had been feeding the children by cutting a hole in canned foods and putting the cans in the locked room, Parker said. In the basement, garbage was piled from the floor to the ceiling and covered every inch of the space, Parker said. The smell was overpowering, even from the outside, he said. The landlord needed a hazmat suit to enter the building, Parker added.

When he found out a month later the couple had moved to Williamsport, he immediately contacted Lycoming County Children and Youth and told them his concerns about the children. Looking back, he says his hope that a different county would handle things better was naive.

It was another two years before the Zamorskis were arrested and the children were removed from the home.

Court records show both police and CYS agents understood the children were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions and they were being locked in their rooms. They visited the home several times in 2022, including twice in August when someone reported the children were being locked inside their bedroom, according to recently-filed charges.

“Throughout all the visits, there is a recurring theme,” Williamsport Officer Christopher Salisbury said. “The kids are dirty and unbathed and they need to clean the house because it has feces in multiple different parts.”

The home was unsanitary and a health hazard to the kids, Salisbury noted.

It wasn’t until the following year, after the two women were arrested at their Hepburn Street apartment, that Williamsport police belatedly filed charges for the 2022 visit.

“Somebody needs to explain something to someone,” Parker said. “They should have been removed the first time I called them.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.