Berwick, Pa. — A disgruntled park neighbor threatened to beat several children with a baseball bat, police say.

Edward Myers III, 29, admitted he had issues with some of the children that played at a small park and community garden next to his home in the 600 block of Maple Street in Berwick.

Myers told Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono on Jan. 25 that two children had thrown rocks at him and were on his property, but a witness said that wasn't true. When questioned if he would hit the children with a bat, Myers told police he would if the kids came onto his property.

The bat was hidden in the house by the time Loyacono arrived, court papers show.

Myers, Maple Street, was charged with two counts of terroristic threats. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 10:30 a.m. in District Judge Richard Cashman's office.

Docket sheet

