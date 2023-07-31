Millmont, Pa. — A 59-year-old man was cited for deliberately damaging his neighbor's property, police say.

Charles Welsh of Millmont used his tractor trailer to destroy landscaping on his 76-year-old neighbor's property, according to Trooper Casey Ward of state police at Milton.

The incident caused under $1,000 in damages, Ward said. Welsh was cited for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

