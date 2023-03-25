Hepburn Township, Pa. — A man allegedly snuck into his neighbor's truck and drove off while being recorded on a surveillance camera.

Video provided by the neighbor showed Joseph Phillip Baskin, 39, of Cogan Station, get into the 2012 GMC Sierra on March 12 just after 6 p.m. and drive away, police said. Trooper Michael Engel said it was reported soon afterwards that Baskin drove to the UPMC Williamsport emergency room

Baskin, who was wearing all black, allegedly drove toward UPMC police officers, threatening that he would not stop, Engel said. Baskin did eventually stop the vehicle, giving police a chance to take him into custody, according to the affidavit.

Baskin was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle during a preliminary arraignment with Judge William Solomon on March 12. Court documents show he was unable to post $50,000 monetary bail and taken to the Lycoming County Prison.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Solomon is scheduled for March 27.

