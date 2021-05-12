Vaccines are rolling out and hope is in the air, but the lasting impacts of the pandemic are still very real for many Pennsylvanians. If you’re having trouble paying your electric bill – or if you’re falling behind on your payments – there are programs that can help.

Bill help for renters

If you rent your home or apartment, you may be eligible for free money through a federal program that is rolling out now.

Through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), millions of dollars are available to help you pay rent or utility bills. If you can answer “yes” to any of these questions, ERAP may be for you.

Do you qualify for unemployment benefits?

Have you experienced a financial hardship due to the pandemic?

Are you at risk of losing your home or apartment?

Is your household income lower than 80 percent of the median income in your county?

To apply for the money, you need to contact the county in which you live. For information on how to apply, visit pplelectric.com/ERAP and find your county.

Bill help for income-eligible residential customers

We can forgive your debt and set you up with lower fixed monthly payments through our OnTrack program.

You could be eligible for free money to help pay your bill though our Operation HELP fund.

Our WRAP program can help you reduce your monthly electricity use, leading to lower bills.

Bill help for all residential customers

Sign up for budget billing to smooth out your monthly payments, making them predictable and easier to manage.

Set up a flexible payment arrangement to help you pay down your balance over time.

Pick the monthly due date of your bill so it works for your income schedule.

Bill help for businesses

If your business is struggling to keep up with electric bills, we’ll work with you to set up a custom payment plan so you can pay down your balance over time.

Help is available. Don’t wait. Visit pplelectric.com/billhelp today to get started.