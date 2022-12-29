DrugBust_Generic_Blackbackground_2022

Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming Narcotics Enforcement Detectives located approximately 4.78 grams of crack and drug dealing paraphernalia inside a Williamsport home. 

The raid took place in August when authorities received information about narcotics sales from a home near the 1000 block of Railway Street. Robert James Gillette and Donuae Kellam were taken into custody. 

Police located the crack and a scale with a white powdery residue on it inside the kitchen. The scale was allegedly sitting on a table out in the open. 

The 45-year-old Gillette was released on $50,000 unsecured bail after being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Jan. 5 for a preliminary hearing. 

Kellam was charged with the same offense. No bail or preliminary hearing was listed for Kellam. 

