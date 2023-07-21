Williamsport, Pa. — Reports of a driver slumped over the wheel of their vehicle allegedly helped police discover almost 100 grams of marijuana.

Adam Joseph Doebler, 34, of Williamsport was awake when police arrived in the 200 block of East Church Street on the afternoon of June 28, investigators said. He failed to give logical responses to questions and moved in a “spastic” manner while speaking with authorities, they added.

Neighbors looked on from their houses as Doebler allegedly struggled to control the volume of his voice. He also repeated himself, according to an affidavit.

Doebler was taken into custody for public intoxication, officer Nathan Kendall said. A straw with the end burnt and white power residue was in Doebler’s right front pocket, he added. Two baggies were found inside Doebler’s left pocket.

“I have seen similar waxen baggies be used in packaging of heroin and fentanyl,” Kendall added.

A police dog was brought in to help search the vehicle, according to Kendall. It alerted officers to multiple locations inside the car, he added.

Doebler was released, but investigators seized his vehicle, according to a police report. The marijuana was located shortly after a search warrant was applied for through a local magistrate.

The marijuana was contained in a gallon-sized plastic baggie, Kendall said. A scale with residue, a rubber band, and cut straw were also located, he added.

Doebler was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness. He posted $15,000 monetary bail through a bondsman and was released on July 14.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.