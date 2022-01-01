At the core of a journalist's job is to share the stories of the local community. At the core of a crime reporter's job is long hours reading police affidavits, attending court hearings, and writing stories about events and people that can keep you up late at night.

Nevertheless, crime happens and sharing the stories helps spread awareness, boost accountability, support public safety, and help bring offenders to justice.

Here's a look at NCPA's top crime stories of 2021:

1. 'Failure to appear': PFAs, missed visitations in history of Snyder parents

Police found the remains of two small children, later identified as Nicole and Jasmine Snyder, on a property on Livermore Road in Lycoming County sparking an investigation.

2. Paper trail led police to find alleged killer of former model found along I-80 in Union County

After the body of former model Rebecca Landrith was found in the snow along the off-ramp of Interstate 80 in Union County, police arrested and charged Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas Texas,

2. Union County homicide case of woman poisoning her husband is held for court

State police filed charges in May 2021 against Myrle Miller, 76, of Winfield after a state grand jury concluded that Miller had administered a lethal dose of Verapamil from her own prescription to her husband of seven years, who also was her third husband. She also is accused of fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.

3. Salsman pleads guilty to felony charge of promoting prostitution

The now-former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman plead guilty to felony charge of promoting prostitution after multiple women came forward in late 2020 to accuse Salsman of misconduct and abusing his authority.

3. Woman accused of homicide in nine-year-old’s death pronounced dead this afternoon

After the death of a nine-year-old child, the woman accused of the homicide was found dead prompting a new investigation.

4. Shots fired at officers in Cogan House Twp. led to stand-off; one man arrested

After responding to a shots fired call, officers found themselves in an active stand-off with an armed individual in Cogan House Township. An arrest warrant was ordered and the individual was eventually taken into custody.

5. Three Snydertown residents are dead after police say a suspect broke into their home

A triple homicide in Snydertown led to the arrest and charging of Matthew Joseph Reed, 25, of Sunbury. When interviewed, Reed told officers he went to the residence with the intention of stealing the vehicle. Officers said he also told them he brought the gun, “to kill the victim if he needed to”, according to the report.