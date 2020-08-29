Sunshine Mills, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Nature's Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Salmonella carries risks for both humans and pets - animals can be infected from eating the food, and humans may be at risk if they handle a contaminated product and do not thoroughly wash hands afterward.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in humans include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. In rare events, more serious ailments like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract infections may occur.

Symptoms of infection in pets include lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain, and an infected pet could act as a carrier to infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recalled products were distributed in retail stores nationally and can be identified with the UPC 7015514363 and UPC 7015514365.

The product comes in a 3-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TE1 20, April 2020

TE1 21, April 2020

TE1 22, April 2020

TE2 20, April 2020

TE2 21, April 2020

TE2 22, April 2020

TE3 20, April 2020

TE3 21, April 2020

TE3 22, April 2020

The product comes in a 13.5-pound bag with the following lot codes:

TB1 20, April 2020

TB1 21, April 2020

TB1 22, April 2020

TB2 20, April 2020

TB2 21, April 2020

TB2 22, April 2020

TB3 20, April 2020

TB3 21, April 2020

TB3 22, April 2020

There are no other Nature’s Menu® products or other lot codes of the Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail affected by the recall.

No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after the Georgia Department of Agriculture detected salmonella in a 3-pound bag of the product. Samples from other bags from the same lot tested negative, but the recall was still called out of caution.

Retailers who received recalled bags of food should have been contacted by Sunshine Mills with a request to remove these items from their inventories. Customers who have recalled bags of Nature's Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail should stop using the product and return the unused portion of the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions about this recall may be directed to Sunshine Mills, Inc., (800) 705-2111 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or customer.service@sunshinemills.com.