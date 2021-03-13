Bloomsburg, Pa. – Beginning Monday, March 15, UGI will be working on a natural gas line replacement project, which will limit parking in affected areas and will cause some delays and detours. Flaggers will be present during work hours on Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The project should be completed by the end of May.

The project will replace over 3,300 feet of old main lines and renew gas service lines to about 100 homes and businesses.

The streets involved are:

West Street, between West Fourth Street and West Main Street

West Fourth Street, between West Street and Market Street

West Third Street, between West Street and Market Street

UGI will post areas where parking restrictions will be in effect at least twelve hours in advance of the restriction. Vehicles that are parked in restricted areas and in conflict with the construction project may be subject to ticketing and towing at the owner's expense.

Bloomsburg Police Department has stated that they will not be enforcing street maintenance days during the duration of the project on the four affected streets.