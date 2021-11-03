Middleburg, Pa. -- Each year, the president of the United States, along with the First Lady, take part in the tradition of the lighting of the National Christmas Tree.

When President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden light the tree in the nation's capital in December, the country will be viewing a product hailing directly from northcentral Pa.

Hill View Christmas Tree Farm in Middleburg has been bustling with excitement over the most recent selection by the National Park Service.

According to WNEP, Darryl Bowersox, owner of Hill View, grew the 28-foot Concolor Fir which will be on its way to the southern portion of the White House this weekend. According to the National Park Service, the National Christmas Tree tradition dates back to 1923 when First Lady Grace Coolidge gave permission for a Christmas tree to be placed on the Ellipse south of the White House. Months ago the search began for this year's tree. The National Park Service conducted a national search for a tree provider, and chose the Snyder County farm for the honor.

"It's been very gratifying to know that it will come from our farm. It's also been humbling," said Bowersox. The Bowersox family will be in Washington, D.C. for the lighting of the national tree.