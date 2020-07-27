The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has been notified that several Virginia residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China.

According to other media reports including the New York Times, agriculture officials in Louisiana, Kansas, and Washington State have also issued warnings about seed packages being mailed to residents.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture warned residents in that state via Twitter and Facebook to be aware of strange packages of seeds.

The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time and may be invasive plant species. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

Pennsylvania has not reported seeds being sent to residents of the commonwealth, but should you receive a package of seeds, please do not plant them.

VDACS encourages anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appears to have Chinese origin to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804.786.3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email.

Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.