Washington, D.C. - The Trump administration ended a policy that would have stripped visas from international students attending colleges and universities that switched to fully online courses. 

This decision follows the policy announcement last week which prompted Harvard and MIT to file a joint lawsuit against the Trump administration. The Harvard/MIT suit was backed by over 58 schools, including Bucknell University, Penn State, and University of Pennsylvania. 

According to The Hill, the announcement came today from Judge Allison Burroughs, a federal district judge in Boston who was expected to preside over oral arguments in the Harvard-MIT case.

“I have been informed by the parties that they have come to a resolution,” Burroughs said, adding, “They will return to the status quo.”

