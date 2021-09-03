Nineteen-year-old Jaumarcus MacFarland died this past week in Georgia when an apartment building elevator collapsed and went free-falling to the floor of the shaft, according to published reports.

There is debate as to whether the elevator is to be inspected every year or simply once every five years. The last inspection took place in August of 2019.

There is also debate as to the elevator's occupancy.

In a statement released by the property manager, it was mentioned that prior to the collapse, as many as 16 people were in the elevator, exceeding the 3000 pound weight limit. At the time of the incident, however, there were only three students on the elevator. Two had stepped off at one of the floors, but the elevator fell before Macfarland was able to exit.

MacFarland, originally from Missouri, was a football player at Champion Prep Academy in Atlanta.



