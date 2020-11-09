Harrisburg, Pa. – The United States Supreme Court is scheduled to begin oral arguments for the case discussing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

The ACA has helped expand access to healthcare and make necessary care more affordable for people across the country, including 1.2 million Pennsylvanians.

By supporting access to private quality insurance, Medicaid Expansion, and allowing individuals to stay on their parents health insurance until the age of 26, the ACA has improved accessibility across the states.

Today, 331,825 Pennsylvanians have commercial ACA plans purchased on the exchange, and more than 857,000 are enrolled through Medicaid expansion.

Ahead of tomorrow's arguments, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a statement describing the impact and benefits of the ACA in Pennsylvania.

“Dismantling the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic is not only reckless, but also illegal. Millions of Americans rely on health care they access through the ACA and this vital safety net must stay in place,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who filed an amicus brief in May in support of the efforts to defend the ACA.

“My office stood up for the 1.2 million Pennsylvanians who rely on protections in the ACA -- from allowing young adults to stay on their parents health insurance to protections for people with preexisting conditions, from diabetes and cancer to COVID.”

A coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia is working to defend the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with preexisting conditions, public health investments, and Medicaid expansion, among others.

Multiple officials, including Shapiro and other state attorney generals, highlighted the timing of the ACA Supreme Court case is taking place at the same time cases of COVID-19 are rising across the country.

“COVID-19 has made one thing undeniable: we must safeguard the Affordable Care Act — lives depend on it,” said California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “Every nation around the world has had to confront the devastating impact of the global pandemic. The United States, under President Trump’s watch, continues to set records going in the wrong direction. Millions infected, hundreds of thousands dead."

Every U.S citizen could be affected if the Supreme Court votes to remove the ACA. Including:

Healthcare for the 20 million Americans who are able to afford insurance either through Medicaid expansion or thanks to tax credits and employer-sponsored plans through healthcare exchanges;

Guaranteed coverage for the 133 million Americans who have a pre-existing health condition, including 17 million kids, and benefit from the law’s protection against discrimination and higher costs based on health status;

Healthcare for young adults under the age of 26 covered by a parent’s plan;

Families of children with chronic health conditions who are currently protected from lifetime insurance limits; and

Funding for our nation’s public health system, including investments in local and state public health systems that help during the pandemic, FDA biosimilars which power drug costs, and more including Medicare payment reforms, Indian health services, and work to fight the opioid epidemic.

The case had a long journey to the Supreme Court, as officials on both sides rallied to protect, or dismantle, the ACA.

In 2018, a Texas-led coalition, supported by the Trump Administration filed Texas v. U.S., arguing that Congress rendered the ACA’s individual mandate unconstitutional when it reduced the penalty to $0 and that the rest of the ACA should be held invalid as a result of that change.

The Fifth Circuit held that the individual mandate is unconstitutional, but declined to further rule on the validity of the ACA’s remaining provisions. The court instead sent the case back to the Northern District of Texas to determine which provisions of the 900-page law are still valid. In January, the coalition filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking review of the Fifth Circuit’s decision.

The Supreme Court granted review of California v. Texas in March. Pennsylvania and five other states filed an amicus brief in May. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments remotely at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 10.