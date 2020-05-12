Lawyers for the state of Pennsylvania argued over the phone with representatives of the Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor last week over the question of providing birth control to women working for religious organizations.

The legal battle started in 2017 when the Trump administration attempted to make a new rule expanding the exemption to providing contraception by employers, under the Affordable Cares Act. Pennsylvania took the rules change to court and eventually had a hold put on the rules by the Third Circuit Court.

The federal government is estimating 75,000 to 125,000 women could lose contraception coverage if the rule is put into place, according to a question U.S. solicitor general Noel Francisco answered of Justice Sonia Sotamayor on Wednesday.

The oral arguments in this case is one of the first to be available to the public, as U.S. Supreme Court cases are typically viewed by in-person audiences only.

The cases pit Pennsylvania's legal department, led by attorney general Josh Shapiro, against the Trump administration. A second case was initiated by the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of nuns, against Pennsylvania. The cases were consolidated before arriving at the Supreme Court level, so they were argued at the same time.

The cases turn on the same exemption to providing birth control to women that was argued in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby case. In that case, the craft store argued that its owners' religious beliefs allowed it to not provide birth control to employees in its health plan.

The Little Sisters of the Poor are arguing that the act of filling out an exemption to the rules is too much of a burden. For Pennsylvania's bottom line, the concern is that women who can't get contraception through their employer will have to rely on state aid.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg joined the call from a Washington hospital bed, where she was confirmed to have had a gallstone blocking her cystic duct, resulting in an infection.

The exemption would "toss to the winds entirely Congress’' instruction that women should have seamless no cost comprehensive coverage," Ginsburg said before posing a question to Francisco.

Ginsburg called the trend of religious freedom arguments giving “everything to one side and nothing to the other side.”

Asked by Justice Samuel Alito about what the Little Sisters of the Poor would have to change about their operation, attorney Paul Clement said that while the sisters have not responded to the mandate yet, they have not "heard of one employee" who has had an issue receiving contraception.

Pennsylvania deputy attorney general Michael Fischer, arguing the case for the Commonwealth, argued that the federal agency making the judgment call on a company's religious beliefs has "no expertise" in religious or moral areas.

"There's no way to evaluate whether a company is sincere in its objections," Fischer told the justices.

An opinion in the case should come sometime in June.

