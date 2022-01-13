Despite this ruling on workplaces, the court voted 5-4 to uphold the health care mandate issued by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services, according to NPR. The rule applies to all staff employed by institutions that operate under Medicare and Medicaid guidelines.
The supporting opinion on the CMS ruling argued that it was constitutional under the spending clause of the Constitution, according to NPR, which allows for the federal government to impose regulations over their programs.
The judges also argued that the regulation serves as a necessary public health measure, reports NPR.
Congressman Fred Keller (PA) issued the following statement following the ruling:
“The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to stop President Biden from implementing his authoritarian vaccine mandate on American workers. This is the outcome we expected—with the Court asserting that President Biden lacks the constitutional authority to unilaterally dictate federal law. While the case now returns to the lower courts, I will continue my efforts to permanently eliminate this unconstitutional mandate under the Congressional Review Act (CRA).
"Our CRA resolution has the unanimous support of the entire House Republican Conference, and our team has held productive conversations with House Democrats who recognize how disastrous President Biden’s mandate would be if enacted. I am hopeful that this ruling will inspire more House Democrats to join us to force a vote on the Floor and eliminate this egregious mandate once and for all.”
