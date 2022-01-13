The United States Supreme Court has struck down the OSHA mandate on large scale, private businesses with over 100 employees.

The now overruled OSHA rule required vaccination of all staff, or alternatively, required all staff to undergo frequent testing and mask-wearing.

The 6-to-3 ruling argued that OSHA "had exceeded its authority," according to NPR reports.



