In a viral Twitter video released today, Arnold Schwarzenegger likened Wednesday's events at the U.S. Capitol to scenes from Nazi Europe.

"I'm very aware of Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. It was a night of rampage against the Jews carried out in 1938 by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys. Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States," Schwarzenegger said.

A Republican and former Governor of California, Schwarzenegger was born in Austria in 1947, two years after the World War II.

"I grew up in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy," Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger said he grew up witnessing domestic abuse, both in his own home and his neighbors', as the men who had once been Nazis reckoned with their complicated pasts.

"Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away the guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history. Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along step-by-step down the road," Schwarzenegger said.

What began as lies, more lies, and intolerance, spun out of control in Nazi Europe, Schwarzenegger said, drawing comparisons to modern day events in the U.S.

"President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election – and of a fair election. He sought a coup by misleading people with lies," Schwarzenegger said, comparing Trump's actions to Hitler's.

"President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet," Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger gave a piece of advice to people in power – specifically elected officials – who acted as enablers to the president's "lies and treachery."

"I will remind them of what Teddy Roosevelt said: 'Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president,'" Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger likened democracy to a sword that becomes stronger as its tempered. He closed his message by calling for reforms "to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

"And to those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: You will never win," Schwarzenegger said.