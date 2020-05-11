People who have been harmed by prescription opioids from Purdue Pharmaceutical have until June 30 to submit their claim in a lawsuit.

Purdue drugs include OxyContin.

Problems that can earn reimbursement include death, addiction, loss of a spouse or wages, life enjoyment, or neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

The victim, representatives of minors, or wrongful death claims, are eligible to file.

Purdue subsidiary companies include Imbrium Therapeutics, Greenfield BioVentures, Adlon Therapeutics, Avrio Health, Rhodes Technologies, and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals. Prescription opioids made by those companies are also eligible for the suit.

According to a PR Newswire release: