The U.S. is transitioning to 9-8-8 as the new nationwide, easy-to-remember 3-digit dialing code for Americans at risk of suicide and in need of mental health services.

The new calling code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will take effect tomorrow, but the original number will remain active.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) began the transition to a new calling code after adopting rule changes in July 2020.

According to the FCC, the lifeline is expected to experience a large volume of calls when 9-8-8 goes into effect.

While the transition remains in progress, callers should contact 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, or contact the lifeline through online chats.

The Veterans Crisis Line is also available through online chats or by texting 838255.

All calls directed to the original line will be accepted as normal. Any calls to 9-8-8 will be redirected to the original line.

