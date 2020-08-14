Harrisburg, Pa. -- Pennsylvania residents have been told they may request a mail-in ballot as late as October 27, but a new warning from USPS to Pennsylvania officials suggests that the election deadline may be “too tight.”

According to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer, a letter sent July 29 from USPS to Pa. state officials said “certain deadlines for casting mail-in ballots are incongruous with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.” The warning is that mail-in ballots could be delivered too late.

The letter was revealed Thursday in a filing, part of an ongoing lawsuit by a group of Pennsylvania voters, according to NBC News. Because of the anticipated delays, the voters want state officials to extend the counting deadline beyond Election Day, November 3.

According to voter registration statistics, there are 8,599,294 registered voters in Pennsylvania.

Amid the deadline concern in Pa. is a nationwide drama over recent operational changes within the agency under direction of the new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.

Democrats are requesting $25 billion in one-time funding and a reversal of some of DeJoy’s directives, which they call a disruption to normal operating procedures, and $3.6 billion in funding specifically for mail-in voting in the next major coronavirus relief bill.

President Trump has said he would not reverse DeJoy’s directives.

In a Fox Business Network interview on Thursday, President Trump said, “they need that money in order to have the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots. ...If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting, because they’re not equipped to have it.”

“Everyone knows mail in ballots are a disaster,” Trump also said in a White House briefing.

However, NBC News reported that in a briefing late Thursday night, the president reversed his stance and said he would not veto coronavirus legislation that includes funding for the post office.

A reporter asked, “are you threatening to veto any legislation that includes funding for the post office?” to which President Trump replied, “No, not at all, no.”

The reporter asked, “So you would sign something that does include funding?”

“Sure, if it were a separate thing I would do it,” President Trump answered.

The USPS has said they have the capacity to handle mail-in ballots, but the Postal union said more funds would help ensure there are no delays.