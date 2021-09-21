Del Rio, Tx. -- A group of Haitian migrants -- AP estimates a total of 14,534 -- are currently camped under a Texas bridge, having fled from environmental disasters and political crises, according to AP accounts. The effects have rippled across the United States.

Locally, the United States Penitentiary of Lewisburg received an order on Monday to send staff and buses to the bridge scene, according to a source from the prison. Andy Kline, president at USP Lewisburg Council of Prison Locals 33, received the order from the Bureau of Prisons to send approximately eight staff members and two buses to Del Rio, Texas, where migrants had established a "temporary camp."

At the time of the request, the Haitian migrants were "living in unsanitary conditions under a bridge," said Kline.

On Monday, the situation changed course. In the midst of attempted deportation, according to KWTX reports, the migrants temporarily overtook a border patrol bus before fleeing.

A report from KILL-TV of South Texas references the police response to the incident. Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick confirmed that the migrants overtook the bus in an effort to escape detention, as reported by KILL-TV.

AP reported updates on the migrant camp, quoting statistics from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). On Saturday, about 2,000 migrants were removed from the camp, according to the AP, which also confirmed that DHS may request surrounding areas to send more agents and officers -- approximately 400.

Evidently, these requests expanded into Pennsylvania. Kline reflected on the nationwide response to this situation: "This preventable border crisis also causes more strain to the BOP, the Border Patrol and other Federal Agencies. The BOP has been under a nationwide staffing shortage for years now. Anytime staff are pulled away from their home institution (such as Lewisburg, Allenwood, and Canaan) it causes large amounts of overtime and forced overtime for other officers," explained Kline.

Kline shared concern for the outcome of the border situation in Texas, noting that "[USP Lewisburg] Our staff are trained to transport inmates in handcuffs and leg irons; this border crisis is not being handled as the BOP trains. Staff could easily be overpowered, hurt, and the bus used as a means of escape."

As this "crisis" continues in Del Rio, other transport buses may face conflict. Plus, as AP notes, the current campsite is at risk of overflowing, and the small city of Del Rio cannot contain it.