Washington, D.C. -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced Ginsburg’s death, stating the cause was complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. said of Justice Ginsburg: “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her -- a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg was known as one of the Supreme Court’s liberal justices. During the early years of her law career, she became an advocate for women’s rights and equality.

Ginsburg was appointed to the court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton. She had the honor of being the second woman appointed to the court and served for 27 years.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1933, Ginsburg attended Harvard Law School and earned her LL.B from Columbia Law School. One of Ginsburg’s famous rulings was in 1996 when she wrote the court’s 7-1 opinion declaring the Virginia Military Institute could no longer be an all-male institution. Ginsburg stated that most women, as well as most men, would not want to meet the rigorous demands of the institution. However, Ginsburg noted the state could not exclude women who could meet those demands.

Ginsburg was one of the few liberal Supreme Court justices. Her death leaves a vacancy that may potentially be filled by a more conservative justice by the Trump administration. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly released a statement saying he plans to confirm a new justice by the end of the year.