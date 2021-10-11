Today is now Indigenous People's Day, by federal proclamation, but today is also the federal holiday of Columbus Day. A federal holiday impact federal workers, but policies on the proclamation are up to state and city officials.

Indigenous People's Day honors the contributions and value of indigenous peoples and their Tribal Nations, according to the proclamation. There is no mention of the federal holiday of Columbus Day in the proclamation, but it does request that today's celebrations specifically honor indigenous peoples. According to White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, the Biden administration is not currently considering an end to the federal Columbus Day holiday.

Despite Biden's "call upon the people" on a federal scale, many states can choose to celebrate either holiday. A Columbus Day celebration in Denver, Colorado occurred again this year, CNN reports, despite the city's outward support for Indigenous People's Day over the past 12 months. Oklahoma City government has twice rejected a formal recognition of Indigenous People's Day, according to CNN.

Without a federal holiday in place, state and city governments determine whether or not a holiday is recognized; communities and individuals determine whether or not celebrations take place.

According to research from the Pew Research Center, Pennsylvania is one of 21 states that offer workers a paid holiday in honor of Columbus Day. Only 3 states offer a paid holiday in honor of Indigenous People's Day.



