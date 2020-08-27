Washington, D.C. -- The FDA continues to find issues with certain hand sanitizer products and are warning consumers not to use them. FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are the active sanitizing ingredients, and others are contaminated with methanol as well as 1-propanol, which can be toxic.

A list of all 165 hand sanitizers the FDA says consumers should NOT use can be found here.

The agency continues to add certain hand sanitizers to import alert to stop these products from legally entering the U.S. market. Additionally, the FDA reminds consumers that no drugs, including hand sanitizers, are approved to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

FDA encourages health care professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events or quality problems experienced with the use of hand sanitizers to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program (please provide the agency with as much information as possible to identify the product):

Complete and submit the report online; or

Download and complete the form, then submit it via fax at 1-800-FDA-0178

FDA reminds consumers to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol (also referred to as ethyl alcohol).