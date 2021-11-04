Washington, D.C. -- On October 23, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) hosted its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day with the help of its partners across the nation. Thanks to the efforts of these organizations and the participation of the public, DEA has removed nearly 745,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs from circulation. Collectively, Drug Take Back Days have collected over 15.2 million pounds of medications, according to the DEA.

National Drug Take Back Days were established in part to try and combat the country's opioid epidemic. Many drug problems start with raiding a family member or friend's medicine cabinet, according to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Last year, over 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. - the largest number of drug related deaths recorded in a single year. Of those deaths, 75 percent were opioid-related.

“On DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, communities across America came together to rid medicine cabinets of unneeded medications, helping to prevent prescription drug misuse,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Take Back Day is a critical effort to curb the historic surge in U.S. overdoses. We know prevention starts at home. The simple step of clearing out medications that are no longer needed makes our homes safer, prevents prescription drug misuse, and, ultimately, can help save lives.”

In addition to Take Back Days, the DEA launched a "One Pill Can Kill" campaign to inform the public about fake prescription pills created by traffickers keen on exploiting the opioid epidemic and prescription pill misuse. Substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine are pressed into surprisingly convincing-looking fake prescription pills and sold for profit.

Known fakes include fentanyl or meth pressed into pills nearly identical to Oxycontin®, Percocet®, Vicodin®, Adderall®, Xanax® and other medicines. Criminal drug networks are selling these pills through social media, e-commerce, the dark web, and existing distribution networks.

In addition to the warning, the DEA advises that medications should be prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.

Additional data from DEA’s 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is available at www.DEATakeBack.com. For those who missed DEA’s Take Back Day, there are opportunities to regularly and safely dispose of unneeded medications at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses working to help clean out medicine cabinets throughout the year.