In 1981, 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate then President Ronald Reagan. Now, at age 66, Hinckley is set to be released without conditions in June of 2022.

According to NPR, both the prosecutor and Justice Department are in agreement to the settlement, but are delaying the release until next June so as to monitor Hinckley over the next several months.

Hinckley has never been convicted in the shooting of Reagan. His 1982 trial ended with the jury finding him not guilty by reason of insanity. He was committed to St. Elizabeth’s hospital and resided there for more than thirty years.

Hinckley’s release will not be as newsworthy as it might first appear. For the past five years, he has been under “convalescent leave” which has allowed him to live full time in the community. He had been living in Virginia with his mother, but she recently passed away.

Hinckley’s story is also tied to an obsession he had with then young actress Jodie Foster. In a story from The Independent which ran in the spring of 2021, it detailed the bizarre connection Hinckley had created between himself and Robert De Niro’s character in the acclaimed film Taxi Driver, which was the breakout performance in Foster’s career, thus kick-starting the obsession. It is believed Hinckley’s assassination attempt on Reagan was done to impress the young actress.

Now, forty years later, the Department of Behavioral Health says Hinckley provides “low risk of future violence."

Hinckley’s attorney, Barry Levine, says Hinckley’s “mental disease is in full, stable and complete remission.” Levine also characterized Hinckley’s impending release as a “victory for mental health.”