It's going to take a while for election officials across the state to count all of the ballots cast in this year's election and final results may take longer than normal.

This year, residents in Pennsylvania will be able to watch the progress of ballot counts in each county across the state, starting at 8:10 p.m. tonight. A new dashboard by the Department of State will display the number of mail-in and in-person ballots received as well as the number of in-person and mail-in ballots that have been counted in each county in the state.

“We want Pennsylvanians to have the most reliable information possible as dedicated county election offices work tirelessly to count every ballot in the days ahead,” said Governor Tom Wolf today in a press release.

As people took the polls which opened at 7:00 a.m. this morning, many election workers got to work counting the many mail-in ballots.

Election workers were allowed to pre-canvass mail-in ballots, which involves opening envelopes, taking out the ballots, and putting them in the scanner, at 7 a.m. this morning when the polls opened. Centre county gave WTAJ a look at their mail-in ballot tabulation room.

Not all counties started counting today, however.

Multiple Pa. counties had said they would not begin counting mail-in ballots until the day after the election, citing staff shortages. Montour, Beaver, Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, Mercer, and Juniata were among the counties waiting until Wednesday to count mail-in ballots.

Early this morning, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ordered the United States Postal Service (USPS) to conduct sweeps of its facilities in Philadelphia and Central Pennsylvania, along with a few other locations across the country, to ensure all mail-in ballots received by Tuesday afternoon would have same-day delivery.

USPS officials were given until 4:30 p.m. to conduct the sweep and certify there were no ballots left behind.

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots received up to three days after election will be counted this year, but in other states that do not have that rule, the judge's ruling ensured mail-in ballots would not go uncounted. For now, Pennsylvanians are encouraged to hang tight and make sure they are getting their information from trust-worthy sources. “Our nation has already experienced bad actors using false information to try to confuse and divide us. Getting accurate election results from trusted sources is better for all of us, regardless of who wins each race,” said Gov. Wolf.

Since far more Democrats (1.6 million) voted by mail than Republicans (555,805), in-person voting results may make results look more Red than they actually are. A clear and accurate picture of the results will not be available until both in-person and mail-in ballots have been counted.

In the meantime, try not to bite your nails while we all wait for the official results are available.