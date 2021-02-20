Washington, D.C. – Calling the Biden Administration's decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement "a capitulation to globalism," Congressman Fred Keller voiced concerns in a Feb. 18 press release.

"Rejoining this flawed agreement sends the wrong message to the world and moves us backward when it comes to ensuring other countries contribute to common environmental objectives,” Keller wrote.

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty to mitigate the impact of climate change by legally binding its country parties to undertake economy-wide emission reduction targets.

Keller joined Republican lawmakers from Louisiana, South Carolina, and Oklahoma, in issuing statements to the press blasting the move.

Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said commitments to the agreement under the Obama Administration resulted in reduced manufacturing and loss of American jobs.

"Those jobs will be handed over to countries like China and India, who emit significantly more carbon than us now, and are allowed to increase their emissions through 2030 under the flawed terms of the agreement," Scalise wrote.

Keller claims that so far the Biden Administration "has only made moves to weaken America's energy independence at a time when a robust energy sector is more important than ever."