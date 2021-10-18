Colin Powell, the first black Secretary of State, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

The family issued this statement on Facebook:

"General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell broke many barriers during his professional career. Under Ronald Reagan, Powell became the nation’s first black National Security Advisor. Under George H.W. Bush, Powell became not only the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but also the youngest person to hold the position.

Powell was 84.

Powell was also fully vaccinated. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly one in 26,000 fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19, with approximately 85% of these deaths occurring in people 65 years of age or older.



