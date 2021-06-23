Washington, D.C. – Today, the United States Supreme Court sided with Brandi Levy, a former cheerleader at Mahanoy Area High School, who had been suspended back in 2017.

The suspension centered around Levy’s profanity laced message on Snapchat which Levy posted after not making the varsity cheerleading squad.

Levy, and her family, said the Snapchat video was taken off of school grounds, and therefore the school did not have jurisdiction.

The Supreme Court agreed with Levy's family, by a vote of 8-1, ruling the suspension was improper because it violated Levy’s first amendment rights.